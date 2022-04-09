FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

