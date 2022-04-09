FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
