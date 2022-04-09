FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diageo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.

NYSE DEO opened at $210.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.52. Diageo has a one year low of $172.37 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,401,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

