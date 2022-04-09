FY2022 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Olympus stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Olympus has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

