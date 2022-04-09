FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Raised by Analyst

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shell in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $7.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.43.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

