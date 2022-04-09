FY2022 EPS Estimates for Volta Inc – Class A Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE VLTA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

