FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Global-e Online in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

GLBE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -45.75. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $63,913,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $11,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $1,584,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $45,118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 153.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

