FY2023 EPS Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Cut by Taglich Brothers

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KULR Technology Group news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

