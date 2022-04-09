FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Weir Group PLC Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Weir Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.25.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

