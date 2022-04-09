G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 564,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.