G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) will announce $6.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.37 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $115.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82. The stock has a market cap of $333.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

