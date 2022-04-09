GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Stock Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 434,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.06 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
