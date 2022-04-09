Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,560,000 after purchasing an additional 201,201 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after buying an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

