GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:GPS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

