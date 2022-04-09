GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM) Insider Keith Fulton Buys 705,883 Shares

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) insider Keith Fulton purchased 705,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £28,235.32 ($37,029.93).

GCM stock opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. GCM Resources Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £8.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.27.

