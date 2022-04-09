Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $650.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.79. 26,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693. Geberit has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.