General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.53.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

