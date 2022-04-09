Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
Several research firms have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
