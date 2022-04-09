Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

