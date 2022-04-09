Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 13th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of GEL opened at $12.50 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

