Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Shares Down 12.2%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.06 and last traded at 3.06. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 3.37.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.