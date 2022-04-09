Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.48. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

