GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $598.00

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $546,170.11 and approximately $598.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

