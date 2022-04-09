GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $19.73

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $18.85. GH Research shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 145 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $559,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

