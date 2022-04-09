Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

