Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.