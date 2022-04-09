Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.12. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 61,420 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $535.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

