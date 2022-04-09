Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.14), with a volume of 15643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.38 ($0.14).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.52. The company has a market cap of £28.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.