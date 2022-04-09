GlaxoSmithKline plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

