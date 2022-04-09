Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.51. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 528 ($6.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.