Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £69.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 528 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

