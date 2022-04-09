Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.65 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $103,772,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

