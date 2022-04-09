GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading 2.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GMS by 2,295.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

