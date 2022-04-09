Gnosis Market Capitalization Tops $739.56 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $396.54 or 0.00932702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $739.56 million and $6.65 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

