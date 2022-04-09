Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Goal Acquisitions worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

