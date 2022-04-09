Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

