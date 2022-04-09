Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 9,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 57,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

