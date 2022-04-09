Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 87,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 158,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$55.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64.

Get Golden Tag Resources alerts:

About Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.