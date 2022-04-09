Golem (GLM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.04 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $452.72 million and $8.04 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.



Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

