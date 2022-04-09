Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $2.61 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

