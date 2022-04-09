Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

