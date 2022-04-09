Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.72.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.