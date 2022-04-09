Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to Buy by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $700.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.77.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

