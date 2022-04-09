Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 47.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

