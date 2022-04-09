Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $15.13. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 5,352 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDYN. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

