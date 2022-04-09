Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $15.13. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 5,352 shares changing hands.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDYN. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.
In related news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.