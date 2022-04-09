Grin Price Tops $0.14 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Grin has a total market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,615.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.45 or 0.07613347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00263252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.44 or 0.00766023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00097699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00556536 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00391028 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

