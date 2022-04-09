Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.13

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $34.75. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

