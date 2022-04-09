Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 4.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

