Guggenheim Trims Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
