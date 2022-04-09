GXChain (GXC) Price Up 20.1% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $142.73 million and approximately $68.54 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,932,632 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.