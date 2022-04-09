GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

